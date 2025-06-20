Keyamo mocks anti-Tinubu coalition’s new party bid, calls it a ‘Pedestrian Joke’

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has ridiculed the reported move by an anti-Tinubu coalition to register a new political party, describing the effort as a “pedestrian joke” and a failed attempt at political drama.

Reacting to reports that the coalition had formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register a new party named All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Keyamo dismissed the move as overhyped and lacking political substance.

In a statement released via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, the Minister said, “This is just a simple application for party registration. There is nothing like a ‘coalition’ here. It is an unnecessary hype the promoters have been struggling to create all along; it is just psychological warfare on Nigerians — a weak attempt at mass appeal.”

Keyamo argued that no recognized political parties were involved in the application process and cautioned against comparing the move to the historic coalition that gave birth to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

“If they are thinking of recreating what the APC did in 2013, then this is nothing but a pedestrian joke; a complete mockery of that seismic political coalition,” he said.

According to him, the group behind the ADA registration comprises only a few individuals exercising their constitutional right, which he said does not equate to a merger or coalition of parties.

“This is not different from several political associations springing up every day for the same purpose,” he stated. “After all the razzmatazz, it boils down to the fact that a new political party is just attempting registration by a few Nigerians — it is a disappointing anti-climax to all the preceding pomp and pageantry.”