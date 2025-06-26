Kebbi Govt releases N422m for students’ registration fees

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has released N422.1 million for the payment of the 2024/2025 academic session registration fees of 6,127 students of Kebbi indigene.



The payment would be made for students studying at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and Federal University, Birnin Kebbi.



The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Kebbi.



Abubakar-Tunga said that N211.6 million was paid for 3,922 students of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, while N210.4 million was paid for 2,205 students of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University.



He also stated that efforts were underway to cover the registration fees for the 2024/2025 academic session of all indigenes of the state studying in other tertiary institutions across the country.



Abubakar-Tunga commended the governor for his unwavering and unprecedented support to the educational sector in the state.