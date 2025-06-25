Kebbi Govt moves to enact death sentence for bandit informants amid renewed attacks

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In response to renewed attacks by armed bandits in parts of Kebbi State, the state government has announced plans to amend existing laws to introduce the death penalty or life imprisonment for individuals convicted of serving as informants to bandits.

Governor Nasiru Idris made the announcement on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Tadurga village in Zuru and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas, where recent bandit attacks claimed 30 lives and resulted in the rustling of numerous cattle.

Describing informants as a “deadly” threat to society, the governor emphasized that his administration would not treat security matters lightly. “We will not fold our arms while criminal informants continue to aid those who bring death and destruction to our communities,” he declared.

To strengthen security operations in the area, Governor Idris disclosed that the government has finalized plans to establish a military operational base in the Zuru Emirate. Additionally, he has facilitated the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other security equipment from Abuja to bolster the state’s defensive capacity.

“We are here to see things for ourselves, commiserate with the victims, and reassure residents of the urgent measures we’ve taken to protect lives and property,” the governor said.

He also highlighted the state’s recent security investments, noting that his administration has procured 80 Hilux vehicles, 1,500 motorcycles for local vigilante groups, and increased allowances for security personnel deployed in troubled areas.

While expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, Governor Idris prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery for those injured. He also urged citizens not to politicize the security crisis or spread inflammatory content on social media.

Traditional leaders, including the Chief of Danko, Alhaji Ibrahim Al’aji, and the Chief of Dabai, Alhaji Suleiman Sami, commended the governor’s visit and initiatives. They stressed the need for a more robust security presence, especially at entry points from neighboring states where bandits reportedly infiltrate Kebbi.

The Emir of Zuru, Rtd. Major General Sani Sami, also expressed gratitude for the governor’s condolence visit and praised his administration’s efforts to combat rising insecurity in the region.

As the state battles persistent threats from armed groups, the proposed legal reforms aim to serve as a deterrent to collaborators and strengthen the fight against insecurity in Kebbi.