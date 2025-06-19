Kebbi CAN debunks rejection of N30m gift, says fund was for Christian crusade, projects

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kebbi State Chapter, has dismissed viral reports claiming it rejected a N30 million donation from the state government.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Venerable Ayyuba Kanta, the association clarified that the fund was not a personal gift to any pastor but support for a two-day statewide Christian crusade.

“We wish to make it clear to the general public and the state government that the N30 million gift was in support of the Kebbi State Healing and Deliverance Crusade held in Birnin Kebbi. The event was jointly organized by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Kebbi State Chapter of CAN,” the statement read.

According to CAN, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, who ministered during the crusade, has a personal policy of not accepting gifts during his evangelical or philanthropic engagements. As a result, he advised that the funds be used at the discretion of the state CAN leadership for developmental projects.

The association disclosed that the funds have since been redirected towards the construction of a perimeter fence at the Christian cemetery recently approved by Governor Nasir Idris.

CAN also expressed deep appreciation to Governor Idris for releasing the state stadium for the crusade, the banquet hall of the Presidential Lodge for the ministers’ meeting, and facilitating the distribution of palliatives to students and women during the event.

Reaffirming the cordial relationship between the Christian community and the Kebbi State Government, Kanta described Governor Idris as “a jolly friend of all Christians and CAN leadership in the state.”