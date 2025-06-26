Kebbi APC fumes over politicization of tragic situations in state

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State has condemned the incidences of the politicization of insecurity, describing as unacceptable comments credited to one Bashir Adamu Zuru, allegedly politicizing a tragic security situation in the southern part of the state.

In a statement by the state APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, the party took a swipe with the statement titled “Celebration in Zuru, Weeping in Tadurga”, allegedly made by Mr. Zuru, which it described as “misleading” and “a calculated attempt to misrepresent the genuine efforts” of Governor Nasir Idris’s administration in addressing the recent security incidents in Tadurga and Kyabu communities.

The APC expressed disappointment that an indigene like Bashir Zuru would “choose to politicize a moment of grief and community mourning to sensationalize a heart-wrenching situation for political gain.”

The statement defended the actions of the state government following the attacks, noting that Governor Idris responded promptly by deploying security operatives, dispatching relief materials, and undertaking condolence visits—first by the deputy governor and subsequently by the governor himself—to commiserate with affected residents.

It further rebuffed comparisons between the attacks and an official function held in Zuru, describing such claims as “mischievous” and rooted in ignorance. According to the party, the Zuru event was part of ongoing engagements with stakeholders aimed at fostering unity and development, not a disregard for the pain of affected communities.

“The APC-led government in Kebbi State has consistently demonstrated genuine concern for the plight of its citizens,” the statement read. “Under Governor Nasir Idris, there has been significant improvement in security collaboration, rural development, and humanitarian interventions across communities, including Tadurga and Kyabu.”

The party urged opposition figures, including Bashir Zuru, to desist from exploiting the suffering of people for political advantage, stressing that “security is a collective responsibility” and that this is a time for unity, not divisive rhetoric or grandstanding.

Reaffirming its support for Governor Idris, the APC said it remains committed to promoting peace, security, and development across all parts of the state. It called on all well-meaning Kebbi citizens to collaborate with the government in restoring lasting peace, particularly in Kebbi South.