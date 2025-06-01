Katsina Governor mourns 22 Kano athletes, extends sympathies over Niger flood tragedy

Umar Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Kano and Niger States following two separate tragedies — a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of 22 young athletes from Kano and a devastating flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda expressed deep sorrow over the Mokwa flood disaster, describing it as a “tragic natural event” that has brought widespread grief and hardship to the affected communities.

“The news of the Mokwa flood disaster deeply grieves us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said.

He emphasized the shared vulnerability of northern states in the face of climate-related disasters, calling for collective solidarity and stronger disaster preparedness and flood management systems as the rainy season intensifies.

Radda extended his condolences to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, as well as the families of those who lost loved ones and others who suffered property damage in the flood.

In a separate message, Governor Radda also expressed shock and sadness over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 22 young Kano athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“This is a devastating blow to Nigeria’s sporting community — a painful loss that has left the entire nation in mourning,” the governor stated.

He described the deceased athletes as symbols of hope and pride, whose promising futures were tragically cut short. On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, he extended sympathies to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the bereaved families, and the entire Kano sporting fraternity.

Radda also offered special prayers for the departed souls, asking for divine mercy and comfort for their grieving families.