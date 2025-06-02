Kano Contingent Crash: FRSC begins investigation — Corps Marshal

FRSC

…Says accident scene is a notorious spot

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced an investigation into the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 22 members of the Kano State contingent returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

This was disclosed during a condolence visit to the Kano State Government by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who was represented by the Zonal Commander in charge of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa (Zone One), Assistant Corps Marshal Ahmad Umar.

The Corps described the crash site as a notorious black spot, known for recurring fatal accidents.

“We in the FRSC believe that road traffic crashes do not just occur — they are caused by preventable factors. With proper management, such tragedies can be averted,” the Corps Marshal said.

“As part of our mandate, we conduct research into the causes of road traffic crashes to provide solutions and make recommendations to relevant authorities. The scene of this accident is known for high fatality rates, and we have initiated an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of this tragic crash.

“Our findings and recommendations will be shared with FRSC Headquarters and the Kano State Government to help prevent a recurrence of such devastating losses,” he added.

Mohammed further emphasized the importance of collaboration and public education on road safety, stressing that the FRSC remains committed to promoting road discipline and awareness across the country.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, confirmed that the accident site has long been a high-risk location, with a history of fatal incidents.

“This particular spot has continued to record fatal accidents for decades. When the incident occurred, the state government considered engaging with the FRSC to find long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences,” he said.

Describing the loss of 22 lives in a single accident as both shocking and devastating, the Deputy Governor thanked the FRSC for its show of concern, saying the visit reflects the Corps’ solidarity with the people of Kano and the families of the deceased.