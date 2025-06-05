Kaduna Police debunks news of kidnapping over 150 along Abuja-Kaduna Road

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Police Command has debunked fake news on the alleged kidnapping of 150-200 individuals along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

DSP Mansir Hassan, the Command’s spokesperson, said the attention of the Command has been drawn to a false and misleading report currently circulating on social media, claiming that between 150 to 200 individuals were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Command categorically stated that the report was entirely fabricated and without any basis in fact. “To set the record straight, there has been no recorded incident of kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the past two years. The area remains under constant surveillance and is regularly patrolled on 24hrs basis by the Police, Military, Dss and other security forces under tight security to ensure the safety of all commuters.”

“The Commissioner of Police,

strongly warns individuals and media outlets against the dissemination of such falsehoods. These misleading reports is capable of inciting unnecessary panic and disrupting public order.”

“Furthermore, the Command is taking this matter seriously. Online Media Channels or individuals found responsible for originating or sharing such fabricated information without sources or basis will be invited for questioning, thoroughly investigated, and may face prosecution in accordance with the law. The State government in collaboration with the security forces and agencies in the state have been working assiduously to ensure safety and security of all persons and properties.”

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and urges the public to rely only on verified and official sources of information,” he said.