Kachikwu blames terrorism on political sabotage

Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says terrorism sponsors aim to discredit the current government before the 2027 elections.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The ADC chieftain said killings, maimings and kidnappings nationwide were meant to portray the government as weak and incapable.

He claimed that the terrorists’ sponsors want to distort the political landscape to present themselves as saviours ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“These so-called rescuers claim to be on a mission. Ask yourselves their average ages and what they truly do for a living.

“Their main income comes from politics and government positions. They will stop at nothing, even spilling innocent blood, just to stay in power,” he said.

Kachikwu urged Nigerians not to forget the past, not to be deceived, and not to let innocent deaths be in vain.

“In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed multiple killings, especially in the Middle Belt region.

“Each incident is often reported as farmer-herder clashes or banditry. Reports cite ‘tens’ or ‘hundreds’ killed without identifying who they were.

“These victims were fathers, mothers, children, friends, and neighbours. They were Nigerians, just like you and me.

“They had names — Gyang, Dalyop, Gonsum, Silas, Mary, Yohana, Dogonyaro, Beni, Sarah, Ochekpe, Yakubu, Danladi and Josephine.

“Their dreams and destinies were cut short, but we will always remember them,” the former presidential candidate said.

According to Kachikwu, the victims live on in the hearts of people of goodwill, and their families must not mourn alone.

He noted that Nigerians are being conditioned to accept the loss of life as normal.

He said, “In just one week, bombing attacks have resumed in northern Nigeria.

“We are seeing the same tactics used by desperate politicians during Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency repeating themselves.

“May God comfort the bereaved families and have mercy on our nation.”