JUSUN Strike: Ondo SDP slams Aiyedatiwa over prolonged court shutdown

…Condemns Disregard for Judicial Autonomy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has criticized Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the prolonged strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), accusing his administration of undermining judicial autonomy.

In a statement issued in Akure, SDP State Chairman, Gbenga Akinbuli, expressed deep disappointment at the government’s failure to honor the financial autonomy of the judiciary, as previously agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

He described the government’s actions as “authoritarian” and a blatant display of disregard for the rule of law.

Akinbuli specifically blamed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo SAN, for not advising the government appropriately and for remaining silent in the face of the ongoing judicial crisis.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Ajulo should not have allowed the situation to degenerate,” Akinbuli said. “His silence and inaction in the face of this crisis is a betrayal of the legal profession and a clear indication of complicity in the state’s anti-judiciary agenda.”

He called on Dr. Ajulo to either act decisively or resign and return to his private legal practice in Abuja.

The SDP chairman appealed to JUSUN to reconsider its indefinite strike, citing the hardship it poses to litigants and the general public.

“The government must be held accountable for its actions. Disregard for judicial autonomy and the rule of law is a threat to democracy,” Akinbuli stated. “Judicial autonomy is a constitutional mandate, not a matter for negotiation.”

He further described the continued closure of courts as a direct attack on democratic values and a denial of justice for ordinary citizens.

“The people of Ondo State deserve better. It is time for the government to prioritize the effective functioning of the judiciary,” he added.

Akinbuli called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to immediately engage with the striking judiciary workers and implement full financial autonomy in accordance with constitutional provisions.