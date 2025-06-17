JUSUN strike in Ondo continues after deadlocked meeting with govt

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ondo State Branch, says its ongoing strike would continue due to the deadlock meeting with the Ondo State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike on Friday over non-implementation of financial autonomy by the state government.

NAN also reports that the meeting with the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr Philip Bayo, was due to the strike.

The state Secretary of JUSUN, Mr Kehinde Alade, told NAN on Tuesday in Akure that all efforts to engage the government’s major representatives proved abortive.

Alade stated that the strike would continue until the state government became sensitive to the association’s plight.

According to him, the meeting with the HoS yesterday ended in a deadlock, though we hope to have another meeting any time from now.

“As at now, we don’t know when we can call off the strike because there has been no fruitful engagement from the government.

“The HoS asked us to shift our ground to give room for negotiation and we are not ready for that.

“People like Mr Governor and the state Attorney General that have the mandate to call us to a roundtable meeting have not shown their interest. No meaningful engagements yet so far,” he stated.

NAN reports that all the rooms and offices at the State High Court and different magistrates’ courts in Akure, the state capital, were not open for services. (NAN)