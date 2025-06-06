Justice Uwais, towering figure in Nigeria’s judicial history – CJN

Justice Mohammed Uwais

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has described late Justice Mohammed Uwais as a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history.

Justice Uwais, who was the second-longest-serving CJN in the history of the country, died in Abuja on Friday.

In a statement she personally signed, the incumbent CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun, said she received the news with sadness, even as she extended her condolences to the late jurist who died six days before his 89th birthday.

The CJN said: “I have received, with sadness but also with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact, the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995–2006), which occurred earlier today.

“Hon. Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history—an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life.

“Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1979 and later rising to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006, Hon. Justice Uwais distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments.

“His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late jurist, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation at large.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of his noble soul.

“The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the CJN, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council, stated.

Likewise, the Supreme Court, in a statement that was signed by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Akande Festus, said the late CJN left behind a formidable legacy of judicial excellence and integrity.

It noted that he had, during his tenure as the CJN, championed judicial reforms aimed at improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.

“He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Judicial Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary. Justice Uwais was also dedicated to advancing legal education and was a mentor to many young lawyers and judges.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Justice Muhammadu Uwais, GCON, during this moment of grief.

“We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary, values for which he will always be remembered.

“Hon. Justice Uwais’s professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“He will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his career,” the statement further read.