[Just in] NEC meeting: Tension rises as heavy security takes over PDP secretariat

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

There is an unusual security presence at the Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, as two rival factions of the party prepare to hold parallel meetings, a National Executive Committee (NEC) session and an expanded national caucus, in a development that further deepens the PDP’s escalating leadership crisis.

ersonnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed to the area to manage any potential breakdown of law and order.

The dispute centres on the legitimacy of recent decisions taken by the Acting National Chairman, with the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) condemning what it describes as unconstitutional and unilateral actions.

Access to the secretariat has been heavily restricted, as security operatives have mounted barricades using traffic cones and patrol vehicles, while armed officers monitor the premises in anticipation of protests or confrontation between opposing factions.

