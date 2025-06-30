Just in: NEC affirmed Sam Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary – Damagum

Samuel Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its substantive National Secretary, effectively ending weeks of internal wrangling and speculation over the position.

The decision was reached during the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the session, the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, emphasized that the meeting had a single agenda: to review the outcome of the party’s recent engagement with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the matter.

“As you can see, we just rose from our 100th NEC meeting. This meeting was a one-agenda meeting, which is to discuss the outcome of our interaction with INEC as regards to the National Secretary,” Damagum said.

He confirmed that the NEC unanimously resolved that Senator Anyanwu should continue in his role as National Secretary. He also announced that the party’s much-anticipated national convention had been deferred to the next NEC meeting, now scheduled for July 23, 2025.

Damagum assured members that the rescheduled convention would strictly adhere to INEC regulations, with official notices to be jointly signed by him and Senator Anyanwu.

“We all combined in one effort. We were all together, and we all agreed that Senator Anyanwu will continue to act as National Secretary,” he stated.

Addressing concerns that the meeting might mark a new low for the party, Damagum dismissed such speculation as baseless. He pointed to the full attendance of PDP governors and key stakeholders as a clear indication of unity and institutional strength.

“To our detractors who thought this meeting would be incongruous and mark the end of the party, the beauty of the PDP is that we know how to solve our problems. We are free and united,” he said.

The Acting National Chairman also signalled an end to the recent wave of public dissent and contradictory press releases within the party, saying the NEC’s decision marked a new chapter of cohesion and forward planning.

Present at the meeting were Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

Also in attendance were Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West, Senator Abba Moro of Benue South, former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, and Professor Jerry Gana, a senior party figure and former Minister.

Others present included PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; Ude Okoye, a notable PDP national officer; and Eddy Olafeso, former PDP Vice Chairman (South West).

Chief Ali Odefa, the PDP National Vice Chairman for the South East, was also at the meeting, alongside Senator Ben Ndi Obi, a former Presidential Adviser; Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President; and Chief Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman.

Also present were former Minister Josephine Anenih, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Kingsley Chinda, former lawmaker Jones Onyereri from Imo State, Senator Austin Akobundu of Abia Central, and former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

