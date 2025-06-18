Major Al-Mustapha declares intention to contest 2027 presidential election

…Says he is ready to contest and rebuild Nigeria

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), has formally declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 general elections under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Major Al-Mustapha made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday during a strategic meeting with the state executive committee of the party and his supporters.

Speaking at the gathering, he emphasized his readiness to serve the country with integrity and a renewed vision aimed at rebuilding the nation.

“I am pained and deeply concerned about the current state of the nation. However, with the right direction and commitment, Nigeria can rise again. Though the road ahead may be rough, together we can rebuild the Nigeria we all deserve,” he declared.

He described the meeting as part of a broader strategy to engage with stakeholders across the country in preparation for the 2027 polls. According to a statement released by Jubril Umar Sanda, Director of News Media and ICT for the campaign, Al-Mustapha is “fully prepared for the journey ahead, ready to serve with integrity, courage, and a clear plan for progress.”

Al-Mustapha, who stopped in Minna en route to Mokwa to commiserate with victims of a recent flood disaster that displaced over 200 people and destroyed property worth millions of naira, emphasized the urgent need for strong leadership, national unity, and sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s complex challenges.

The SDP State Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Yakubu Yarima, welcomed the declaration and praised the aspirant’s commitment to national service. He also expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming election.

“We are confident that with credible candidates and a clear vision, the SDP will be a force to reckon with in 2027,” he said.

Al-Mustapha’s declaration adds to the growing list of political figures positioning themselves ahead of the next presidential race, as Nigerians increasingly demand effective governance and national renewal.