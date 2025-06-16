Just in: IGP arrives Benue, deploys additional forces to curb violence

In response to a series of deadly attacks that have claimed numerous lives, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Benue State and ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical units.

The Nigeria Police Force announced the development in a statement posted on Monday via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“IGP arrives Benue, orders for additional deployment of tactical teams,” the statement said.

Recall Vanguard reported that President Tinubu on Sunday directed security chiefs to implement his earlier directive to bring lasting peace and security to Benue following a deadly attack in Guma Local Government Area of the state, which left about 200 persons dead.