Just in: Former Environment minister under Buhari resigns from APC in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

In a significant political move ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Minister of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, has tendered his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barrister Abdullahi, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari, submitted his resignation letter on June 1 to the APC chairman in his Uke ward of Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa State. The letter, which was also copied to other party officials, cited personal reasons for his departure.

Close to the former minister, Mr. Samuel Akala, confirmed the decision to reporters in Lafia and suggested that Abdullahi may announce a new party affiliation soon, with a view to contesting for the governorship of Nasarawa State in 2027.

In his letter, Abdullahi expressed gratitude for the opportunities and support received during his tenure with the APC. “I wish you and the party good luck,” the letter stated.

Abdullahi has a notable track record in the state, having previously served as Secretary to the State Government under former Governor Tanko Almakura, where he contributed significantly to state development.

His resignation has raised concerns within the state party, given his previous influence and substantial followership.