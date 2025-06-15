Dangote commences nationwide fuel distribution with free delivery

In a major boost to Nigeria’s fuel supply chain, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced it will commence nationwide distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel from August 15, 2025.

As part of this landmark rollout, the refinery is deploying 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers to enhance nationwide delivery — at no extra cost to buyers.

The initiative covers petrol stations, fuel marketers, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation operators, and other large-scale consumers across Nigeria.

To further support efficient delivery, Dangote is investing in CNG booster stations and has positioned over 100 CNG tankers to ensure smooth and sustainable distribution.

The refinery is also offering a credit facility to bulk buyers. Customers purchasing a minimum of 500,000 litres can access an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, backed by a bank guarantee.

This nationwide programme is expected to cut logistics costs, lower fuel prices, revitalise dormant petrol stations, create jobs, and improve energy access in rural and underserved communities.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery described the rollout as a bold step toward stabilising fuel supply, aligning with the Federal Government’s Naira-for-Crude policy and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is about inclusive growth and affordability,” the company said. “We are committed to ensuring no community is left behind in access to cleaner, more efficient energy.”