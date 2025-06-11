Just in: APC open to welcoming Wike, Tinubu declares

Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that even though the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, is not yet a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party is open to receiving him whenever he decides to switch.

Tinubu stated this when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District.

He said with Wike, APC will continue to be in a joyous mood while the party’s rivals would continue to writhe in pain.

Details later…