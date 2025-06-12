June 12: Tinubu carries Abiola’s democratic torch – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says history has returned the baton of democratic struggle to late Moshood Abiola’s trusted ally, President Bola Tinubu, decades after June 12.

Representing President Tinubu, Shettima stated this on Thursday at the Democracy Day lecture held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, marking Nigeria’s 26th anniversary of democracy.

He described the late Abiola as a patriot who gave everything for Nigeria, saying Abiola’s sacrifice became the guiding light of the country’s democratic journey.

The vice president noted that hope remains an enduring part of Abiola’s legacy, a flame that could neither be extinguished nor ignored in history’s account.

He added that belief in Abiola’s vision has renewed national hope in what he described as the great theatre of providence.

According to him, Abiola’s dream did not die in vain but became a national covenant and enduring resolve among Nigerians.

“Abiola’s dream inspired Nigerians to uphold what is right, defend electoral choice, and honour the sacrifices that built the roots of our democracy.

“This faith in Abiola’s promise has renewed hope for Nigeria.

“In the great theatre of providence, history returns the baton to Abiola’s ally in democracy’s struggle — President Tinubu.

“The ticket once denied Nigerians — the Abiola-Kingibe ticket — finds reflection and vindication in Tinubu’s leadership, mirroring its spirit and conviction.

“Tinubu, a leader who has preserved democracy’s flame through years of fire and storm.

“I’m honoured to share the weight of this history and the depth of its memory,” Shettima said.

He said Nigeria standsvent today on sacrifices of unsung heroes—those who gave up comfort, freedom, and life for democratic values.

“Nigerians, including myself, remain thankful to serve in a government that listens to all voices.

“There is no doubt Tinubu honours that covenant — reaching across divides to build a nation for all,” Shettima noted.

He said Abiola’s life shows that democracy’s burden is not a lone man’s task but a shared national responsibility.

He urged Nigerians to unite and guard democracy as a fortress that no force of anarchy can breach—even in thought.

Shettima called for strong support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across the nation.

“Each of us has a sacred duty to support the president in renewing hope, deepening democracy, and institutionalising governance,” he said.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government, Sen. George Akume, recognised heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

He praised their lasting legacies, democratic contributions, and efforts to reshape the national economy.

He encouraged stakeholders to embrace democratic ideals by supporting Tinubu’s efforts towards peace, growth, and prosperity.

Delivering the keynote, Prof. Samuel Egwu said the core of democracy globally is sustained commitment.

He noted that democracy’s full benefits in Nigeria require consistent commitment by citizens and leaders alike.

Egwu added that deepening 26 years of democracy demands officeholders prioritise citizens’ welfare over personal interest.

Cameroon’s High Commissioner, Mr Salaheddine Ibrahim, praised Nigeria’s unity in spite of its challenges.

He urged leaders and citizens to remain resolute in preserving democracy in Nigeria.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo said recognising June 12 as Democracy Day reflects national will and sacrifice.

He emphasised that democracy thrives not on rituals but on collective effort, resilience, and continued participation.

The event also featured the unveiling of three books: ‘Tinubunomics’, ‘Leading With Courage’, and ‘Turning Challenges into Opportunities’. (NAN)