June 12: Tinubu a symbol of democracy – Oduduwa Group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Oduduwa Frontiers has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a symbol of democratic renewal and progress, crediting his government with key achievements in economic reforms, infrastructure development, and national security.

The group made this known in a statement marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day on June 12, a date that celebrates the country’s return to democratic rule.

In the statement, signed by its National President, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, the Oduduwa Frontiers said the Tinubu administration has shown strong commitment to solving Nigeria’s problems and laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The group pointed to economic diversification, infrastructure upgrades, and improved security as some of the notable gains of the last two years.

“This day not only marks the significance of our democratic journey but also offers an opportunity to reflect on the transformative progress achieved in the past two years in economic reform, security advancement, and overall stability,” Kazeem stated.

The statement praised the government’s push to reduce dependence on oil by promoting agriculture, tech-based businesses, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It also highlighted ongoing work on roads, rail lines, and power projects as crucial for the country’s development.

“The partnership between the public and private sectors has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment, showcasing Nigeria as an emerging market with vast potential,” the statement added.

On security, the group acknowledged a comprehensive approach that includes community policing, military support, and partnerships at different levels.

“The introduction of community policing initiatives has empowered local populations to take an active role in ensuring their safety, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility,” Kazeem said.

The Oduduwa Frontiers also praised President Tinubu’s efforts to promote inclusiveness, dialogue, and national unity, calling these key to maintaining peace and stability.

“Stability is the bedrock of any thriving democracy, and under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has experienced a renewed sense of political and social stability,” the statement read.

The group further commended ongoing reforms in the justice system aimed at making the rule of law more effective and accessible.

“The ongoing judicial reforms aim to ensure that justice is accessible to all, thereby enhancing public trust in our legal system,” Kazeem noted.

The statement ended with a call for all Nigerians to remain dedicated to democracy and to support the administration’s development goals.

“As we reflect on the achievements of the past two years, the Oduduwa Frontiers calls upon all Nigerians to support the administration in its efforts to build a nation where every citizen can thrive,” the statement urged.