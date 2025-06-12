June 12 Struggle: Dele Momodu seeing Wike’s spirit, he needs deliverance, rehabilitation – Aide

By Idowu Bankole

Publisher of Ovation Photo Book, Dele Momodu, is seeing the spirit of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and is in need of urgent deliverance and rehabilitation before things get out of hand.

According to the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, “the mental case of the self-appointed chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to have graduated from psychology to psychosis, such that he now sees Wike in everything he does, even in his sleep.”

He asked, “As a presidential aspirant, not a single delegate voted for Dele Momodu during the 2022 presidential primary election of the PDP. Was Wike responsible for that? Or why is this fixation for anything Wike?

Olayinka, who was reacting to Dele Momodu’s statement on a national television station, yesterday, saying; “Where was Wike during the June 12 struggle? Who knew him then? But today, he speaks as if he’s the founding father,” asked; “Where was Dele Momodu too when Nigeria was being founded? Was he among the founding fathers of Nigeria, living in the country?”

He said, “since in the warped mindset of Dele Momodu, those who were not part of the June 12 struggle are not entitled to speak about democracy in Nigeria, I think those who were not part of the struggle for the independence of Nigeria should also not live in the country.”

While admonishing Dele Momodu to stop lying about his involvement in the June 12 struggle, Olayinka said; “He only used the June 12 struggle to Japa. He didn’t struggle for anything other than his own well-being.

“Those who genuinely struggled for June 12 didn’t use children of the man, who incarcerated MKO Abiola till he died in the custody as model for any photo book as done by Dele Momodu.

“They did not also go about visiting the mansions of Military Generals to take pictures for publication as done by Dele Momodu with his the Ovation Photo Book.

“Therefore, when register of those who fought for actualization of June 12 is being taken, people like Dele Momodu, who used it to hustle should stop forcing their names into it.”