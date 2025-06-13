June 12: Nigeria’s democracy remains deeply fragile – ActionAid

By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA

AS mix reactions greet 2025 Democracy Day celebration, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN , Thursday, asserted that Nigeria’s democracy remains deeply fragile after 26 years.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, said the expected impact on Nigerians has been minimal and demanded a paradigm shift in the electoral system if not democracy, which would only be for the few who have hijacked it for themselves and cronies, which money has bought.

He said, “Thirty-two years after the annulled June 12 election and over two decades into civilian rule, Nigeria’s democracy remains deeply fragile, not for lack of structures, but for lack of meaningful impact on the lives of ordinary citizens, as it is too often reduced to elections and political appointments rather than translating into justice, equity, and improved quality of life for all.”

But he acknowledged that “under the Tinubu-led administration, efforts such as exchange rate unification, tax reforms, and discussions around a new minimum wage have been introduced as part of broader economic reforms.

“However, these policies have yet to translate into tangible, measurable improvements in the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians. In particular, the removal of fuel subsidies has inflicted severe hardship over the past two years, contributing to soaring inflation, especially in food and transportation, rising insecurity, and deepening poverty.

“People are struggling. Inequality is widening, and the civic space continues to shrink. For the woman striving to feed her family, the unemployed youth, or communities living under the constant threat of violence, the promise of democracy feels increasingly out of reach.

“Worse still, these economic shocks have not been met with robust social protection systems, leaving the most vulnerable without support. We are also concerned about the lack of inclusion.

“Only about 10 per cent of current ministers are women, well below the African Union’s gender parity benchmark. Regional imbalance in appointments has deepened distrust and discontent in parts of the country.

“Furthermore, the anti-corruption drive remains inconsistent. High-profile corruption allegations, such as the misappropriation of social investment funds, have yet to yield meaningful accountability.

“Meanwhile, dissenting voices, including journalists, activists, and critics, have faced intimidation, unlawful detention, and restrictions on expression. This sends a troubling signal that criticism is being equated with subversion. In a thriving democracy, disagreement should be protected, not punished.

“Until justice is delivered transparently and consistently, trust in public institutions will remain fragile.”

After 32 years, Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads.

He also lamented that, “After 32 years, Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads. Nigerians crave a system that empowers its citizens, protects the vulnerable, and ensures that governance is transparent and accountable. President Tinubu’s administration has an opportunity to restore public trust by marrying policy with empathy, numbers with human stories, and growth with justice. If President Tinubu can commit to democratic renewal as much as he is committed to his political survival, Nigeria will be on the right path toward a more complete democratic rule.”

2027 elections: INEC must work hard to restore Nigerians’ trust.

“ActionAid Nigeria acknowledges today as not just a historic day but as both a symbol of democratic betrayal and a call to renew Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive, participatory governance.

“The 1993 presidential election, widely adjudged to be free and fair by local and international observers, represented a high point in citizen engagement, with over 14 million Nigerians casting their votes. Its annulment by military decree shattered public confidence and delayed Nigeria’s democratic transition by six years.

“More than three decades later, the ideals of June 12 remain urgent and unfulfilled. Since then, Nigeria has yet to deliver elections that are absolutely free, fair, and credible in all respects. As we approach the 2027 general elections, electoral credibility must be non-negotiable.

“The 2023 polls recorded a voter turnout adjudged the lowest in our democratic history, signalling deepening public disillusionment. Operational lapses, logistical failures, and a lack of transparency in result collation continue to erode trust in the electoral process.

‘INEC must rise to the task of restoring confidence through competence, accountability, and genuine independence. Inclusion must also be central to the future of Nigeria’s democracy. Women make up nearly half of the population, yet only 3.6% of elected officials in 2023 were women. Youth participation remains limited, despite over 60% of Nigerians being under the age of 35. A truly representative democracy must reflect all segments of society, not just a privileged minority.

“Furthermore, civic space must be protected. Democracy thrives where citizens can freely express themselves, organise, and hold their leaders accountable without fear or suppression. The increasing clampdown on protests, digital speech, and civil society voices is weakening the very foundation of democratic governance. Security and electoral violence remain pressing concerns.”

Over 100 incidents of election-related violence reported in 2023

“In 2023 alone, over 100 incidents of election-related violence were reported, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities. The state must act decisively to guarantee the safety of voters, election workers, and communities. “Safe and peaceful participation is a fundamental right.”

Our voices matter beyond election day.

He also charged Nigerians to demand good governance and sustain the momentum through the four-year tenure of political office holders.

“To the Nigerian people, we reiterate that democracy does not begin or end at the ballot box. Our voices matter beyond election day in demanding good governance, protecting our rights, and ensuring that public resources serve the public good.

“As we honour June 12, we must move from memory to action.

The struggle for accountable, transparent, and people-centred governance must continue so that by 2027, we don’t just conduct elections but truly build a democracy worthy of the name,” he added.