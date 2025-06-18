June 12: Niger Delta stakeholder hails Tinubu over honouring Saro-Wiwa

A stakeholder in the Niger Delta, Mr Lucky Ighoyota, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to confer a national honour on Niger Delta activist, the late Ken Saro Wiwa, was commendable.

Ighoyota said this on on News Central.

According to him, the president deserved his flowers for that courageous step.

His words: “I painstakingly reeled out my concerns and reservations on the nexus between energy production, conservation and the environment. Where I took a swipe at the operations and impact of the NDDC since its inception and the near forgotten UNEP report on Ogoni clean up. With my commendation to the NNPCL and what they are doing and achieving in the oil and gas asset securitization.

“I also touched on issues around the way we live and nurture our children in our family circles. Because, mindset especially for transformational leadership is a big question in our dear country and its leadership. The transaction of things should give way for purposeful leadership.

“The president got his flowers over his posthumous national honor recognition to one of Nigeria and Niger Delta finest writer, teacher and activist, Sir Ken Saro Wiwa of blessed memory during his Democracy Day speech yesterday at the NASS.”