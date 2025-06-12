June 12: Mutfwang commissions key projects in Jos, vows to upgrade Plateau Polytechnic to university

Gov Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy, urging citizens to remain law-abiding and safeguard public infrastructure for sustainable development.

The governor made the call on Thursday during the commissioning of several landmark projects as part of the state’s Democracy Day celebrations.

The commissioned projects include:

15 Metro Buses to enhance public transportation;

A new laboratory, paediatric ward, and office complex at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital;

The Utonkon Bridge and adjoining roads along the Utonkon–Abattoir Road; and

A storey administrative block and the refurbished Joshua Dariye Hall at Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi (Jos Campus).

Addressing residents who came out to welcome him at various sites, Mutfwang emphasized the significance of these projects and called for their proper maintenance.

At the Plateau State Polytechnic, the governor hinted at the government’s long-term vision to transform the institution.

“Change is about leadership. Once you have the right leadership, change is possible. We are committed to providing that leadership and raising the bar in education,” he stated.

He stressed that infrastructure development is a critical part of revitalizing the education sector:

“When you learn in a poor environment, it affects your learning. We are not only working to improve the quality of teaching staff and standardise the curriculum, but also to upgrade the infrastructure.”

Looking ahead, Mutfwang revealed plans to transition Plateau Polytechnic into a University of Science and Technology within the next two to five years.

“The quality of infrastructure you maintain reflects the kind of person you are. We must embrace a culture of maintenance and excellence to preserve our assets for the next generation,” he added.

The governor’s remarks were met with applause as residents expressed appreciation for the renewed focus on infrastructure and educational development across the state.