June 12: Ijaw youths ask Tinubu to restore democracy in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu.

By Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Ahead of the commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide has asked President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to democratic ideals by lifting the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State and restore constitutional democracy.

This came as a new survey by Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID, shows that 92.7 per cent of residents in Rivers State were aware of and oppose the Federal Government’s declaration of a state of emergency, as many see it as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

IYC said Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary of democratic evolution in the country, should use the Democracy Day to restore Governor Siminilayi Fubara and all elected lawmakers in the state.

President of the council, Dr. Theophilus Alaye, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said the restoration of Fubara and the Assembly members would reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and heal the wounds of division that have emerged in recent times.

He said: “As we approach June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, IYC Worldwide extends a solemn reminder of what this date represents: the triumph of the people’s will, the sanctity of the ballot and the resilience of our democratic journey.

“June 12 is not just a date, it is a symbol. We, therefore, call on President Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary and icon of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, to seize this moment and fulfill his promise.

“It is in this spirit that we acknowledge President Tinubu’s reported commitment to restoring constitutional order in Rivers State by reinstating Governor Fubara and all duly elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on or before June 12, 2025.”

65% residents perceive Fubara’s suspension as Illegal—CJID Report

Key findings from the survey show that 68.2 per cent of respondents disapprove of the action. Additionally, 65 per cent believe the suspension is illegal. These figures raise concerns about the overreach of the Federal Government and what it means for governance.

The CJID report was released in Abuja, yesterday.

Mboho Eno, Deputy Director of the Accountability Programme at CJID, presented the findings, emphasising that the survey reveals widespread public dissatisfaction.

The survey collected responses from 400 people of different backgrounds, including youths, women, civil servants, business owners and residents from rural and urban areas across Rivers State’s three senatorial districts. The results show high awareness and strong disapproval of the emergency.

The report stated, “A striking 92.7 per cent of the 400 surveyed respondents said they were aware of the state of emergency and the suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers.”

Despite government claims that the emergency was necessary due to security issues, 86.7 per cent of those surveyed disagreed.

They reported that daily life continued normally, with no major disruptions. This challenges the Federal Government’s narrative and raises questions about the true reasons for the emergency.

Furthermore, over 75 per cent of residents said they did not know what the Sole Administrator was doing or planning two months into their appointment. This has led to perceptions that governance is undemocratic and lacks transparency.

The report also noted, “65 per cent of respondents believed that the President’s suspension of the governor and the House of Assembly was illegal.”

Experts warn that this move could set a dangerous precedent, risking a constitutional crisis. Unlike past emergencies in Plateau and Ekiti states under former President Obasanjo, or in North East under President Jonathan, which involved severe violence, the situation in Rivers is mainly political. Suspending elected institutions may damage public trust in democracy.