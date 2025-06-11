June 12: Gov Bago describes democracy day as symbol of victory over dictatorship

…Calls on Nigerians to Renew Commitment to Democratic Ideals

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has urged Nigerians to view June 12, celebrated as Democracy Day, as a symbol of the collective will of the people and a triumph over dictatorship.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in Minna on Tuesday, Governor Bago emphasized that the day serves not only as a celebration but also as a moment for deep reflection on the country’s democratic journey.

“This year’s Democracy Day should be a time to reflect on the progress made, renew our commitment to the democratic process, and uphold the principles of democracy in order to succeed as a nation,” the Governor stated.

He reminded citizens of the sacrifices, struggles, and aspirations of Nigeria’s democratic heroes and heroines, emphasizing that their efforts must not be in vain.

Governor Bago acknowledged the benefits democracy has brought to Nigeria, including transparency and accountability in governance, political competition, diverse viewpoints, and increased civic engagement.

However, he noted that despite over two decades of uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999, Nigeria still has significant ground to cover in achieving its full democratic potential.

“This is why more still needs to be done,” he added, stressing the need for continuous electoral reforms, increased civic participation, and the strengthening of democratic institutions to protect the vulnerable, uphold justice, and ensure equal opportunities for all.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the people of Niger State under the “New Niger Agenda,” promising inclusive governance and sustainable development.

He called on citizens to continue praying for leaders at all levels to foster purposeful leadership and reaffirmed his dedication to the “New Niger Project.”