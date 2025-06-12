June 12: Good governance vital to Nigeria’s democracy — CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — As Nigeria marks June 12 Democracy Day, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has emphasized the importance of good governance, fair elections, and the protection of democratic values as essential pillars for the country’s democratic development.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian body reaffirmed that good governance is the foundation of any thriving democracy and urged leaders at all levels to commit to transparency, accountability, and service to the people.

Archbishop Okoh reflected on the legacy of the 1993 presidential elections, describing it as a beacon of hope and a demonstration that credible elections are achievable when there is genuine political will.

“If Nigeria could conduct free and fair elections over 30 years ago, then we can do it again — if our leaders are truly committed,” he stated.

He called on Nigerians to promote unity, peace, and mutual respect, while urging the government to uphold religious freedoms, address insecurity, insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, and provide justice for victims of religious violence.

“Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education,” he said.

“Good governance is the cornerstone of any democracy.”

CAN also stressed the importance of free, fair, and credible elections, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve its systems and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

“We urge INEC to strengthen its systems to enhance transparency and public trust. In a true democracy, the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and press freedom must be upheld,” the statement read.

The association acknowledged the efforts of the government, security agencies, and patriotic citizens in defending democratic ideals despite persistent challenges.

In its Democracy Day message, CAN offered prayers for peace, unity, and national progress, and called on Nigerians to remain committed to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation that reflects the dreams and sacrifices of Nigeria’s democratic heroes.

Reaffirming its dedication to peace and national development, Archbishop Okoh condemned all forms of religious intolerance and extremism, and reminded the government of its sacred duty to protect freedom of belief.

“We must stand firm against religious intolerance and violence. The government must ensure that no one is persecuted for their faith and that justice is served for all victims of religious violence,” he said.