June 12: Good governance vital to Nigeria’s democracy — CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called for good governance, fair elections and the protection of democratic values as Nigeria marks June 12, a day that represents the country’s lasting commitment to democracy, freedom and justice.

In a statement by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday, the Christian body said good governance remained the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy.

Archbishop Okoh, who spoke about the legacy of the 1993 elections, which he called a sign of hope, noted that if Nigeria could conduct credible elections over 30 years ago, it was still possible today, if leaders were truly committed.

He encouraged Nigerians to promote unity, peace and respect for one another, reminding the government of its duty to protect religious freedoms, provide justice for victims of religious violence and tackle insecurity, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

“Good governance is the cornerstone of any democracy. We call for greater transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

‘’Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to improve infrastructure, healthcare and education,” he said.

CAN also stressed the need for free, fair and credible elections, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to improve its systems to earn public trust and protect the integrity of elections.

“We urge INEC to strengthen its systems and processes to enhance electoral transparency and public trust. In a true democracy, the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly and press freedom must be upheld,” CAN added.

The association praised the efforts of the government, security forces and citizens who continue to defend democratic values and national unity, despite the many challenges.

CAN also offered prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and progress, urging citizens to stay committed to building a nation that reflected the hopes and sacrifices of its democratic heroes.

“As we mark this significant day, CAN prays for the peace, unity, and progress of our beloved country. We call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation; one that honours the sacrifices of our democratic heroes,” it added.

Reaffirming CAN’s dedication to peace and national development, Archbishop Okoh urged Nigerians to reject religious extremism and protect the freedom of belief.

He said: “We must stand firm against religious intolerance and violence in all forms. The government has a sacred duty to protect religious freedoms, ensure that no one is persecuted for their faith, and deliver justice to victims of religious violence.’’