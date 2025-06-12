June 12: Fubara reaffirms commitment to rule of law, inclusive governance

Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt: As Nigerians await his reinstatement, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has restated his strong commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, can actively participate in the democratic process.

In his Democracy Day message delivered in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Fubara also emphasized his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property through robust security strategies. He pledged to continue defending the state’s interests and to maintain a government that values inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 26 years of continuous democratic rule, the Governor called for collaboration across political divides to build a society where every citizen is heard, supported to achieve their potential, and encouraged to contribute to collective progress.

He acknowledged the recent political turbulence in Rivers State, which disrupted democratic governance, noting that it served as a reminder of how delicate democracy can be. He stressed that democracy must be actively protected and nurtured in order to remain strong and meaningful.

Governor Fubara noted that the state’s democratic experience has come with both victories and challenges, each reinforcing the need to stay true to the principles of democracy. He said that his administration has prioritized fairness and open-mindedness, safeguarded civil liberties, and put systems in place to ensure effective oversight. In addition, the government has intentionally pursued policies that encourage inclusion, responsibility, and openness, with the goal of helping democracy thrive for future generations.

He maintained that while the state’s democratic journey has faced setbacks, the collective determination of its people remains intact. He called on citizens to face this moment with unity, boldness, and a renewed sense of purpose.

According to him, the future of Rivers State depends on the people’s ability to work together, innovate, and push forward with shared goals. He encouraged every citizen to take an active role in creating a peaceful and united society, one built on healing, mutual understanding, and a shared vision for long-term development.

The Governor also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of past leaders, noting that they laid the foundation for today’s democracy. He said that the current moment should serve as a measure of the people’s ability to build on those gains and transform Rivers State into one that truly serves all its residents. He added that the hardships endured on the path to democracy should remind everyone of the importance of honoring the legacy of those who fought for it, and of remaining committed to the values that inspired them.

He concluded by urging Rivers people to act with patriotism, dedication, and a sense of responsibility. He described this period as a call to action, one that requires the use of the state’s collective creativity, energy, and commitment to overcome challenges ahead.

The Governor expressed confidence in the direction the state is taking, stating that Rivers State will emerge stronger and more united. He appealed to every citizen to play their part in building a society where everyone has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.