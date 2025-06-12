June 12: FRSC Corps Marshal urges Nigerians to be safety conscious 

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has called on Nigerians to prioritise safety and demonstrate moderation and care for others while using the roads.

This appeal was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, in Abuja.

According to the corps marshal, the call has become imperative as Nigeria marks the 2025 edition of Democracy Day, observed nationwide on Thursday, June 12.

According to him, national holidays like Democracy Day typically witness increased human and vehicular movement, which, if not well managed, could result in avoidable road crashes.

“Records from past years show that public holidays usually see a heightened use of roads by motorists traveling to visit friends, families, and loved ones.

“Unfortunately, such movements often come with tendencies to flout traffic regulations, leading to road accidents,” Mohammed said.

He appealed to the public to avoid actions that reflected disregard for traffic rules and endanger the lives of fellow road users.

Mohammed emphasised that roads were shared spaces that required discipline, orderliness, and mutual respect among users to ensure safety and stability.

“We are aware that the Federal Government has declared Thursday, June 12, as a public holiday to enable Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day in peace and reflection,” he said.

“However, that jubilant atmosphere must not be undermined by reckless driving or behavior that poses threats to others.”

He urged all Nigerians to drive responsibly, obey traffic regulations, and avoid dangerous practices such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving against traffic flow.

The corps marshal also congratulated Nigerians on the milestone of 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, which the democracy day holiday symbolises.

He reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring safer roads during and after the celebration, encouraging citizens to always prioritise safety.

“Let us remember: only the living can celebrate. Drive safely. Stay alive,” he warned.

Vanguard News