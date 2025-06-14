June 12: Democracy now for the powerful, not the people — CAN, MURIC, Adeyanju, Oyemade, others

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

TO many Nigerians, Democracy Day has become a familiar ritual; speeches echo, flags wave, and ordinary citizens endure yet another day with empty pockets and full frustrations. Once a symbol of collective struggle and hard-won freedom, June 12 now evokes a more cynical reflection: Has the promise of democracy, inked in sacrifice and sealed in blood, quietly expired in the hands of the powerful?

What was once a national dream, built on ballots, is fast becoming a carefully staged performance for the privileged. Across town halls, newspaper stands, and barbershops, Nigerians gather not to celebrate democracy, but to mourn its erosion. What remains is a loud festival masking a deep silence on the streets.

Though Nigeria maintains the outward appearance of a republic, what thrives beneath is not representation, but a selective system where elite comfort consistently trumps public concern. Polls may open, but faith in their outcomes is dwindling. Many wonder: Do our votes truly count, or merely validate a pre-written script?

Frustration cuts across generations. The older recall the pain and sacrifice of the 1993 struggle with disillusionment. The younger, born after it, navigate a Nigeria of rising transport costs, scarce opportunities, and fading hope. Institutions meant to provide balance now bow under pressure; the judiciary limps, the legislature nods, and local governments remain financially neutered by state-level overlords. Democracy, many say, has only widened the gulf between the haves and the hungry.

Street vendors speak of shrinking profits. Graduates face an economy without room for their talents. Retirees struggle for their pensions. A secondary school teacher in Abuja captures the national mood: “If this is democracy, then it’s not working for me.”

Civil servants lament unpaid wages. Artisans cite the skyrocketing cost of materials. A common refrain echoes across the country: ‘The government is not listening.’ Political parties trade blame, while citizens watch a theatre of rotating actors reading from the same old script.

Yet, amid the gloom, some still defend democracy’s ideal. They point to fewer coups, more elections, and greater civic engagement. But even these voices concede that for democracy to endure, it must move from conference tables to the streets, where real people live, with working hospitals, quality education, functioning refineries, and justice for the voiceless. Otherwise, democracy remains a slogan: beautiful in brochures, hollow in reality.

The Irony of June 12

The contradiction of June 12 lies in the gap between commemoration and condition. Government officials celebrate ‘democratic gains,’ yet fuel prices soar and citizens in Borno, Benue, and Plateau queue at IDP camps for food, not ballot boxes. Glossy campaign jingles ring hollow to the millions who feel democracy’s promises have not reached them. Civic space is shrinking, insecurity is rising, and authoritarian tendencies increasingly wear democratic clothing.

Despite billions spent on elections, voter turnout dwindles. Elected leaders vanish until the next campaign season. When court rulings overturn election outcomes without convincing explanations, trust further erodes. Party defection, driven not by principle but by power, only deepens the cynicism: Is this democracy, or elite musical chairs?

What Nigerians Are Saying

Saturday Vanguard spoke to some Nigerians, and below are their comments on Democracy Day 2025:

Democracy Now Belongs to the Powerful Few — Deji Adeyanju, Rights Lawyer & Activist

Today, we are reminded once again that democracy in this country serves the powerful, not the people. Perhaps the most consequential and regrettable decision of the current administration has been the abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy, which has inflicted unprecedented hardship on the masses without any meaningful palliative structure in place. We must ask ourselves: who really benefits from democracy today? Nigeria is trapped in a cycle where personal interest trumps public good. Instead of delivering governance, it delivers patronage. Our democracy, if it can still be called that, has become a tool for entrenching elite control rather than empowering the citizenry.

Democracy Requires Free Speech to Survive — Poju Oyemade, Pastor & Public Commentator

Freedom of speech is the right that undergirds every other freedom, enabling citizens to challenge power and advocate for a better nation. However, in recent years, we have seen a steady erosion of this liberty, online and offline. Actions not grounded in sound and thoughtful ideas can lead to further societal damage, and a democracy where voices are silenced, ignored, or criminalised will never grow. In a democracy, the public square must remain open and protected. It is not about always agreeing, but about allowing space for disagreement and thoughtful engagement.

Let Nigeria’s Resources Serve the People— Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

The legacy of the 1993 elections remains a beacon of hope for what Nigeria can achieve when the will of the people is respected. But true democracy goes beyond the ballot box. It is in how a government treats its most vulnerable. We call for greater transparency and accountability in governance. Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, not line the pockets of the few. Free, fair, and credible elections are vital, yes, but the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and press freedom must also be upheld. Only then can democracy be said to be working for all.

Democracy Shows Promise But Not Sincerity — Prof Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)

We have observed that democracy in Nigeria is maturing gradually, and the evidence lies in the increased awareness among the populace. Politically, we are witnessing a fair amount of unpredictability, which is healthy. However, we must also point out that the political class often betrays the system through hypocrisy, deception, and sycophancy. The electoral process has improved technically, but sincerity is lacking. Widespread poverty and hunger persist because governance is focused on privilege, not public service. The people must remain vigilant, and leaders must return to the true ideals of democracy: justice, equity, and service.

Broken Democracy Began with Protest Killings — Michael Osunde, Public Affairs Analyst

Democracy in Nigeria has already been broken, and the fracture lines became clear when the Nigerian military killed peaceful #EndSARS protesters. That was the point when the people realised the illusion. The very idea that a democratically elected president could preside over the suppression of civil liberties, arrest of critics, and militarisation of dissent reveals a dangerous backslide. If we’re not free to protest, what democracy are we celebrating? A suspension of a democratically elected governor by a president in the same breath that we honour June 12 shows a deep contradiction that must be addressed.

Deaths Prove Democracy Betrays Religious Minorities — Sheikh Sidi Munir, Shi’ite Leader

It is deeply concerning that while we speak of democracy and freedom, religious violence has escalated. Over 1,000 lives have been lost within our sect alone, a community that only seeks the right to worship and assemble. The Nigerian military has repeatedly attacked and killed members of our group during peaceful processions. Democracy, by definition, must protect the rights of all, especially minorities. If the state continues to deploy violence against peaceful religious gatherings, it is not just failing democracy—it is betraying its most sacred tenets. Our people live in fear, not freedom.”

Institutions Crumble Under Military, Political Pressure — Dr Joe Edet, Legal Scholar & Activist

Twenty-five years of unbroken democracy should have translated to visible progress, but what do we see today? Votes don’t count; the legislature is a rubber stamp; the judiciary is compromised and in decay.

There is no investment in infrastructure, education is failing, and the health system is comatose. We have too many out-of-school children and an overwhelmed youth population. Add to that the economic uncertainty and the silent return of military interference in civil matters. It’s a lot to be a Nigerian these days, and we can’t keep calling this democracy if the people it is supposed to serve are constantly suffering under it.