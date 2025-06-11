June 12: Bode George urges Tinubu to reinstate Fubara

Bode George

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary, reinstate suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

George made the appeal on Wednesday in an open letter to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993, election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential election was won by late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, but was annulled on June 23, 1993, by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

NAN recalls that Fubara was suspended by Tinubu on March 18 due to political tensions in the oil-rich state.

Meanwhile, Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos during Sallah celebration.

George said, “If Tinubu could forgive Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder”, he said.

George noted that Tinubu was at the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule.

The PDP chieftain said Tinubu was passionate about the return to civil rule during the military era, aspiring for top political positions in Lagos.

“He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara.

“Tinubu should listen to, and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy,” George said. (NAN)