June 12: Anyaoku, Falana, Ozekhome, others to address national confab in Lagos

Late Chief MKO Abiola

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- As parts of activities to mark the commemoration of the 32nd Democracy Day Anniversary in Nigeria, Eminent Patriots of Nigeria, a group of Eminent Leaders of thought, Statesmen and women in Nigeria in collaboration with June 12 Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria will its annual agenda, discuss setting national dialogue on the future of Nigeria today, 12th June, 2025.

The theme of the event is titled, ‘June 12: Democracy Without A Democratic Constitution: Which Way For Nigeria?’

In a statement signed yesterday by Professor Anthony Kila, for Conveners of Nigeria’s Democracy Day Dialogue, he said that the event, which is expected to consolidate the popular aspiration of Nigerians for the actualisation of a new democratic people’s constitution for Nigeria will commence at 11am at The Lagos Travels Inn, Ikeja, Lagos shall be rounded off with a major Tributes session later in the day at the Lagos residence of MKO Abiola in recognition of the martyrdom of MKO Abiola towards the restoration of the current democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, expected to address this year’s democracy day Confab are State Governors, lawmakers, eminent leaders of thought, statesmen and women and political leaders/activists from across Nigeria, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary general of the Commonwealth and Chairman of the Patriots, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Former Speaker of House of Representatives, General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Barr Femi Falana, SAN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Shehu Sanni, Aare Dele Momodu, Barr Adewole Adebayo, Esq, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Barr Malachy Ugwumadu, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, Comrade Josef Eva, Comrade Ayo Adewale, among others

He said that the gathering will undertake a celebration procession from the venue of the democracy confab at Lagos Travels Inn to the adjacent Residence of late M.K.O Abiola located at No. 42/46 MKO Abiola crescent off Toyin, Street, Ikeja, Lagos, where major stakeholders in the democratic movement of Nigeria shall be expected to honour the martyrdom of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12 1993 elections adjudged by the Nigerian State as the freest, fairest and most credible in Nigeria’s political history.

