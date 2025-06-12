June 12: Action, not words, can protect our democracy — Labour Party

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

…says Nigeria’s democracy is making a mockery of its name

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has decried the state of democracy in Nigeria, stating that as the nation commemorates Democracy Day, it is disheartening that the current democratic practice in the country falls short of its true meaning.

Senator Usman made this assertion in an address delivered at the New Nigeria Youth Summit 2025, themed: “Attracting Diaspora Investment, Pulling Nigeria Out of Poverty, and Transforming into a Global Economic Power.” The event was organized by the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) and held in Abuja on Thursday. Her speech was read by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa.

Reflecting on the significance of June 12, Usman said it was imperative to honour the sacrifices of Nigeria’s pro-democracy heroes and heroines who, thirty-two years ago, defied tyranny and dreamed of a nation where the people would truly hold sovereign power.

“We remember Chief MKO Abiola, whose blood—like that of many others—watered the fragile seed of our democracy,” she said. “But as we gather here in Abuja to engage on the future of Nigeria, we must ask with honest hearts: Is this the democracy they died for?”

According to her, Nigeria’s democracy has become increasingly hollow.

“The bitter truth remains that our democracy often mocks its own name,” she lamented. “We have made progress in some areas, but the heart of democracy—free, fair, and credible elections; the rule of law; and accountable governance—continues to suffer under the weight of manipulation, impunity, and elite capture.

“Institutions meant to defend the people have been weakened. Elections have become mere rituals, disconnected from the real will of the people. As long as Nigerians cannot freely and confidently choose their leaders without interference or intimidation, the spirit of June 12 cannot rest.”

Nonetheless, Usman’s message was not one of despair but a passionate call to action—particularly for Nigeria’s youth.

“The theme of this summit could not be more timely. Nigeria stands at a crossroads: one path leads to deepening poverty, insecurity, and global irrelevance; the other leads to a New Nigeria—prosperous, inclusive, and globally respected.

“Young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the leaders of now. Your energy, innovation, and resilience are Nigeria’s greatest untapped assets. From technology and agriculture to entertainment and digital enterprise, Nigerian youth are already building global brands from local ideas. But they cannot succeed alone.”

She stressed the urgent need for an enabling environment:

A stable and transparent political system that protects investments and rewards merit

Functional infrastructure—reliable electricity, connected roads, efficient ports, and high-speed internet

Security that safeguards lives and property

A reformed financial system that grants access to capital, especially for startups and small businesses

Usman also highlighted the crucial role of the Nigerian diaspora.

“Our diaspora community is successful, skilled, and deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress. They are eager to invest, transfer knowledge, and build bridges. But they, too, are watching. Without political stability, credible governance, and the rule of law, diaspora investment will remain cautious.”

She reiterated the Labour Party’s commitment to building a New Nigeria—one where the government is accountable, leaders emerge through the clear voice of the people, and the youth are empowered to create wealth.

“The struggle for economic transformation is inseparable from the struggle for democratic consolidation. We cannot have one without the other. If we are to attract global investments, we must first invest in the integrity of our democracy.”

As the country reflects on the significance of June 12, Senator Usman urged all stakeholders—government, private sector, civil society, diaspora, and especially the youth—to take up the mantle of responsibility.

“Let us not reduce June 12 to mere ceremony. Let it be a living call to action—for free and fair elections, for transparent leadership, and for policies that lift our people from poverty and create shared prosperity,” she said.

“Nigeria’s destiny will not be written by others. It will be written by us. The New Nigeria we seek is possible—and it begins with the courage to demand and build a democracy that works, an economy that delivers, and a nation that honours the sacrifices of June 12 not just in words, but in action.”