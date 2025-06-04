July 12 LG Polls: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu aides named in Lagos APC 40-man campaign council

…As Balogun Heads Inaugurated Council

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 40-member campaign council ahead of the July 12 local government elections in the state.

The council is chaired by Babatunde Balogun, former State Chairman of the party and ex-Commissioner for Home Affairs, while Rasak Ajala, Executive Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, serves as Secretary.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 12 for chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Announcing the council’s inauguration on Wednesday, APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi—through the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo—said the campaign council is structured into six directorates: Mobilization – Oyinlomo Danmole, Finance – Olufemi Daramola, Security – Dr. Razak Balogun, Media and Publicity – Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, Electoral – Barr. Ademola Sadiq and Special Duties – Dr. Lateef Ibirogba

Prominent members of the campaign council include aides of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Abimbola Saliu-Hundeyin, were named coordinators for Lagos West Senatorial District.

Others include Abayomi Daramola and Chief (Mrs.) Bolanle Olusanya, coordinating Lagos Central and East Senatorial Districts respectively, while Sunday Aboyade and Fatai Ayoola will serve as Deputy Coordinators for Lagos West.

In his remarks, Ojelabi congratulated members on their appointments and urged them to begin immediate grassroots mobilization. He emphasized the need to engage voters across the state and showcase the achievements of local governments under APC leadership.

Responding on behalf of the council, Chairman Babatunde Balogun pledged total commitment to the party’s victory in the upcoming elections and vowed to lay the groundwork for success in the 2027 general elections.

The council’s membership includes a broad representation of interest groups and stakeholders: women, youth, artisans, non-indigenes, state cabinet members, legislators, and members of the APC State Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, controversy continues to trail the party’s chairmanship and councillorship primaries held on May 10. Some members have protested alleged imposition of candidates and lack of transparency in the selection process.

To address these concerns, the APC inaugurated an Appeals Committee on May 12, chaired by Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), with Abiodun Olufowobi as Secretary. Other members include former Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi; former lawmaker Lanre Ogunyemi; and Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

Ojelabi explained that, after reviewing the committee’s findings, the party activated its internal reconciliation mechanisms. He added that the reconciliation committee had been decentralized to ensure swift and effective resolution of grievances.