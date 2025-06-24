Judge in Maradona negligence case resigns amid scandal

(FILES) Judge Julieta Makintach –one of three judges presiding over Diego Armando Maradonas death case, and who faces possible removal for allegedly being involved in a documentary on the trial– gets off the car on arrival in court for a trial hearing in San Isidro, outskirts of Buenos Aires on May 27, 2025. The Argentine judge who caused the collapse of a trial over the 2020 death of football legend Diego Maradona has resigned, her lawyer said on June 25, 2025. Julieta Makintach’s involvement in a clandestine documentary about the trial of Maradona’s medical team led to the trial being scrapped in May after two months of hearings. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA / AFP)

The Argentine judge who caused the collapse of a trial over the 2020 death of football legend Diego Maradona has resigned, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Julieta Makintach’s involvement in a clandestine documentary about the trial of Maradona’s medical team led to the proceedings being scrapped in May after two months of hearings.

No date has yet been set for a new trial.

“I have the honor of addressing you in my capacity as judge (…)in order to submit my resignation from my position,” Makintach wrote in a letter to the governor of Buenos Aires that was shared by her lawyer.

Makintach was facing impeachment proceedings over her participation in the documentary about the case against seven medical staff accused of manslaughter over Maradona’s death.

Maradona — considered one of the world’s greatest ever players — died in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recovering from brain surgery.

He died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema — a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs — two weeks after going under the knife.

Prosecutor say the conditions of his home convalescence were grossly negligent.

Makintach was one of three judges hearing the case.

