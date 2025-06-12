Journalists barred out of N’Assembly chamber ahead of Tinubu’s address

President Bola Tinubu.

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Journalists accredited to cover the National Assembly were on Thursday barred from gaining access to the chamber where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives as part of the Democracy Day celebrations.

The president is expected to deliver his Democracy Day speech at noon as part of activities marking the June 12 commemoration.

Despite possessing valid accreditation tags, reporters from several major news organisations were denied entry by security personnel stationed at the entrance to the gallery, the designated press gallery of the National Assembly.

Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Sergeant-at-Arms, and other security operatives manning the gate insisted that only people with “special accreditation” would be granted access to cover the session.

Journalists affected by the restriction include representatives from The Guardian, Vanguard, TVC News, Punch, News Central, The Nation, and ITV, among others.

While accredited journalists were locked out, several politicians, aides, and individuals with no official role in the proceedings were seen gaining entry into the chamber.

Security personnel told the journalists to follow the proceedings from the television screens at the National Assembly’s media centre.

Members of the press corps described the move as an infringement on press freedom and a deliberate attempt to limit media coverage of a significant national event.