Japa, medical tourism: Cleric calls for adequate funding of health sector

By James Ogunnaike

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo, has called on both Federal and state governments to increase funding to the healthcare sector, in order to reduce the growing trend of medical tourism and japa syndrome.

He equally appealed to the governments to support the private health sector in addressing some of the challenges they face.

Odetoyinbo, who made the call yesterday, while speaking with journalists at the 130th anniversary celebration of Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State,emphasized that lack of adequate funding of the nation’s healthcare system has led to medical tourism by wealth Nigerians, as well as japa and by medical professionals.

He noted that proper funding of the nation’s health sector through payment of healthcare workers adequately and provision of necessary and modern day equipment, will reduce the need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad.

“We are affected by japa in all ramifications, especially with the nurses and doctors, even though, we have College of Nursing in this facility. Even, the federal government cannot hold them down.

“So, I appeal to the government, both at state and federal levels to make sure that they provide more funds to the healthcare sector. We, the private healthcare providers also need government’s support.”

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said Sacred Heart Hospital is at the heart of the history of medical care in Ogun State and Nigeria.

He promised to give the hospital all necessary technical support throughout the rehabilitation and upliftment of the hospital.

On his part, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Gregory Arifal, stressed the urgent need for government’s intervention to tackle insecurity and improve the welfare of healthcare workers in order to prevent further brain drain.