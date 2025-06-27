Iyanomo community seeks Edo govt, Oba intervention over land disputes with Army

Oba Ewuare II

The Iyanomo village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, has cried out for the intervention of the state government and the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II over land dispute with Nigeria Army.

The community accused the Nigerian Army of unleashing destruction on their ancestral homes and farmlands under the claim of ownership.

Speaking to journalists, the second-ranking elder of the community, Pa Agbonavbare Ohiengbomwan, and Youth Leader, Iyayi Eboigbe, alleged that soldiers routinely invade their village without warning, pulling down buildings and digging trenches across access roads to block entry.

According to them, the military claims that the land spanning several villages was given to them by a past Oba of Benin.

However, the community insists they have lived there for generations and now find themselves homeless, helpless, and unable to access their farms.

They further alleged that the army has handed parts of the land over to herdsmen from a northern ethnic group, who allow their cattle to graze freely, destroying crops and worsening the community’s plight.

“The soldiers act with impunity, no one dares challenge them,” one resident said.

On June 23, 2025, members of the community staged a peaceful protest, visiting Government House, the Edo State House of Assembly, and finally the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

They were received by palace chiefs who listened to their grievances and promised to relay their concerns to the monarch for swift attention.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, through the 4 Brigade Headquarters in Benin City, issued a stern warning to the people of Iyanomo and neighbouring Oghede community to vacate land it said legally belongs to the military.

In a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, said the land at Ekehuan was officially acquired in 1966 and covered by a Certificate of Occupancy issued in 1994.

The Army accused local leaders, especially the Enogie of the area, Osazebare Aghahowa, of encouraging illegal encroachment and selling military land to private developers.

Some of the structures, it said, were dangerously located within zones used for live ammunition training.

The statement warned that if the encroachment continued, the Army would not hesitate to demolish all illegal structures and enforce full control over its property.

While the community seeks protection from what it describes as an oppressive occupation, the Army insists it is acting within the law and will not tolerate what it views as blackmail and misinformation.