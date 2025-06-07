I’ve never begged Wike for money – Abati counters Lere Olayinka

By Henry Oduah

Arise News anchor Reuben Abati has dismissed claims made by Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Olayinka made several allegations during Arise News’ breakfast programme, ‘The Morning Show’, on Friday.

Among the allegations, he claimed the former presidential spokesman once begged Wike for money.

Responding in a statement posted on social media on Saturday, Abati said: “I have never approached Minister Nyesom Wike to beg for money – that is a lie. If anyone – including an ex-partner – went to him under false pretences to solicit funds in my name, I place a clear disclaimer. Such actions were not authorised by me, and Minister Wike reserves every right to call it out as fraud.”

Addressing another allegation, Abati said he was never asked by the EFCC to return any money. He added that the anti-graft agency under former chairman Ibrahim Magu apologised to him.

Abati said Olayinka was not his peer and he would not indulge further in responding to him except to his principal, Wike.

“I am not Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesperson, nor do I have his phone number. That’s a fabrication,” he also said.

Abati denied Olayinka’s claim that he was asked to step aside from The Morning Show on Friday.

“I was engaged at a pre-scheduled book review for ‘Oprah Benson – Live and Legend,” a 550-page publication by Dr Udu Yakubu,” he wrote, although his colleague Rufai Oseni said on the show that Abati was “indisposed” and “called in sick”.

Abati said he stood by everything he said regarding Wike following Olayinka’s anger that the broadcaster called the FCT minister “rude”.

According to Abati, the minister is a public official and is “subject to public scrutiny”.

He further said, “On the matter of late Buruji Kashamu, it is important to state that the allegations against him were never proven in any court of law. Until his death, he was never convicted of any crime, either in Nigeria or abroad. Persisting in amplifying unproven accusations against the deceased is in poor taste and ethically questionable.”

Abati also appreciated his colleagues, Mr Oseni and Vimbai Mutinhiri, for “standing tall with professionalism and poise” in the face of provocation. He also thanked his wife, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Abati, for being supportive.