I’ve attended coalition meetings; may dump APC because of Tinubu – Ndume

Ali Ndume

By Ayobami Okerinde

The senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has revealed that he could dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Tinubu fails to fix the country.

Ndume, who recently has been critical of Tinubu’s government, stated that he has attended coalition meetings seeking to unseat President Tinubu in 2027 and won’t be shy to reveal if he will leave the party.

He said, “I’m aware of the opposition coalition. I went to several of their meetings. I still believe this president can fix these things, but failure might cause me to move. The overloaded ship will sink,” Ndume said during an appearance on Arise Tv on Tuesday.

“They have been making overtures, but I told them I don’t want to jump from the frying pan into the fire. I have to be sure.

“I believe that Tinubu can be a successful president; that was my expectation, but if he continues this way, that ship, whether you load in other people or governors, you are just endangering the APC by pushing it towards capsizing.

“As the president said, there is a vacancy in the ship. But if you overload the ship, it will probably capsize, and if it capsizes, you lose everybody,” he said.

The former Senate chief whip also criticised recent defections to the APC stating that it is not out of genuine desire but ‘indirect stick-and-carrot political appraoch’.

His words: “Most people are not joining based on principles but due to the indirect stick-and-carrot politics. And that is not healthy at all.

“I feel when you build a house and it’s leaking you dont leave the house, you stay to fix it.”