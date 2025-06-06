Italy’s Jorginho joins Flamengo after Arsenal exit

Brazil-born Italy international Jorginho has signed for Flamengo ahead of the Club World Cup next week following his departure from Premier League side Arsenal.

The 33-year-old midfielder has agreed a three-year contract with the Rio de Janeiro club after spending the last seven seasons in England, including five with Chelsea.

He returns to his native Brazil after joining Flamengo as a free agent. It will be the first time he has played for a club in the country of his birth since leaving Brazil for Italy as a teenager.

Jorginho’s arrival comes in time for him to feature at the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in the United States, where Flamengo will play Los Angeles FC, Tunisian champions Esperance and Chelsea in Group D.

Jorginho won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the old version of the Club World Cup the following year while at Chelsea.

He has made 57 appearances for Italy since his international debut in 2016 and was a member of the country’s Euro 2020-winning team.

