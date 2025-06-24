Israel will ‘respond forcefully to Iran’s ceasefire violation’ – Defence minister

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday he had ordered the army “to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire” after incoming Iranian missiles were reported by the military.

“I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Katz said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced a phased 24-hour ceasefire process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, which Israel said it had agreed to. Iran has not formally accepted a ceasefire.