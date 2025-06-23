Israel striking Iran capital with ‘unprecedented force’ – Minister

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz
Israel is carrying out unprecedented strikes on Iran’s capital targeting “agencies of government repression”, Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on Monday.
The Israeli military “is carrying out strikes of unprecedented force against regime targets and agencies of government oppression in the heart of Tehran”, Katz said as the Iran-Israel war rages on.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.