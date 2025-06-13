Israel says Iran crossed ‘red lines’ after firing missiles at civilians

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed “red lines” Friday when its missiles targeted civilian areas after Israel launched a wave of attacks on the Islamic republic.
“Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel,” Katz said in a statement. “We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.