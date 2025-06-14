Home » Foreign » Israel defence minister warns ‘Tehran will burn’ if Iran fires more missiles
June 14, 2025

Israel defence minister warns ‘Tehran will burn’ if Iran fires more missiles

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran fired more missiles at Israel, as the arch foes traded fire for a second day.

“The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and bringing about a reality in which they –- especially the residents of Tehran -– will pay a heavy price because of the criminal harm to Israeli civilians,” Katz was quoted as saying in a statement.

“If (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front –- Tehran will burn.

