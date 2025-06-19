Israel changing ‘the world’ with Iran war – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel was “changing the face of the world” in its war with Iran, now in its seventh day.

“I said that we’re changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we’re changing the face of the world,” he told public broadcaster Kan, adding that Israel had destroyed “more than half” of Iran’s missile launchers.

Netanyahu says ‘all help welcome’ in striking Iran’s nuclear sites



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he welcomed “all help” with destroying Iran’s nuclear sites, nearly a week into major Israeli air raids on the Islamic republic.

Israel is “capable of striking all of Iran’s nuclear facilities” but “all help is welcome”, Netanyahu told public broadcaster Kan, also saying that US President Donald Trump “will do what is good for for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel”.

