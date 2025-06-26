Islamic New Year: Katsina gov declares Friday public holiday

Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has declared Friday a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, signed by his Director of Press, Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, on Thursday in Katsina.

The governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in the state and across the country for witnessing the Islamic new calendar.

Radda said the declaration of the holiday was to enable civil servants and residents to join other faithful individuals in celebrating the new year and reflecting on its spiritual significance.

He called on the people of the state to continue living in peace and harmony, emphasising that no meaningful development could take place without peace and stability.

The governor reassured his administration’s commitment to delivering people-oriented projects that would improve the lives of the people.

Radda urged farmers and beneficiaries of the government’s agricultural support to make judicious use of the fertilisers, tractors, and other farming implements distributed to enhance food security.

Radda also urged the farmers to desist from illegal encroachment on all cattle routes, forests, and grazing reserves.

The governor prayed for continued peace, unity, and prosperity in Katsina State and Nigeria at large. (NAN)