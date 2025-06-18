Iran’s Khamenei vows ‘no mercy’ for Israel leaders

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Wednesday that his country would show no mercy towards Israel’s rulers, hours after US President Donald Trump demanded Tehran’s “unconditional surrender”.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei posted on X.

Israel last week launched an unprecedented bombing campaign hitting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, as well as residential areas.

Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones, and early Wednesday said it had fired hypersonic missiles at Israel.

On Tuesday, Trump demanded the Islamic republic’s “unconditional surrender” and boasted that the United States could easily assassinate Khamenei.